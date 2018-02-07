Menu
Hot spell: CQ get ready to sweat (no exercise needed)

It's set to be hot across CQ in coming days.
A HOT spell is set to see temperatures soar beyond 40 degrees for large parts of Central Queensland in coming days.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman this morning confirmed Rockhampton's maximum is set to hit 39 degrees on Monday.

Elsewhere across the region, Emerald is tipped to reach 42 degrees, Biloela 40, Blackwater 42, Baralaba 42 and Yeppoon 36.

Adam Wratten

The BoM spokesman said the conditions, which will be about five or six degrees above February's average, were being caused by a high pressure system which will see winds blow from the north west.

The spokesman said despite the high temperatures, the weather event wasn't classified as a severe heatwave.

The hot temps are set to stay around for a few days, from Sunday to Wednesday.

The sun is set to be out in force.
Unfortunately, no follow-up rain is on the horizon.

Good falls have been recorded across much of Central Queensland in the past week.

