Hot sunny days ahead with a slight chance of rain

Rainfall totals with a 75 per cent chance of occurring this week. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

AFTER only a few days of rain, you might be disappointed to hear it’s nothing but hot, mostly sunny days ahead.

Although, there is a slight chance we may still see a couple more drops of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said there was a chance of some showers and thunderstorms every day this week.

“Whether or not those showers or storms make it to coastal parts like Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon varies from day to day,” she said. “The best chance of seeing some showers in those coastal areas is probably today.

“The focus of those storms then shifts a little bit inland from Tuesday onwards.

“However, there is a still a very slight chance that we could see some showers lingering on the coast. We are not expecting significant rainfall totals out of those showers, but if you do end up under a slightly larger shower or storm, you can get some decent rainfall totals.”

Ms Wong said the temperature across the region was also starting to heat up again.

“Yesterday in Rockhampton it reached 38C, which is seven degrees above average for January,” she said.

“Temperatures in the mid to high 30s are expected to continue through this week, with relatively mild conditions overnight as well, with minimums of 25-26C. Rockhampton is looking at maximums of 36-37C for the next six days.

“Gladstone should be just a touch cooler. They are sitting on 33C pretty much all week.

“Yeppoon will be a little bit cooler than that, sitting on about 31-32C.

“Moving further inland to Biloela, temperatures are expected to be a degree or so warmer than the coast. You are looking at 37-38C this week.

“You are also looking at the high 30s for the next few days in Emerald, coming down to the mid-30s in the middle of the week. Today looks to be the hottest, with a maximum of 39C.”