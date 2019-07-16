Hot water system among items stolen

HELP NEEDED: Blackwater Police has a number of ongoing investigations.

HELP NEEDED: Blackwater Police has a number of ongoing investigations. File

POLICE are looking for information about a number of crimes in Blackwater, including the theft of a hot water system and numbers plates.

Here is the Blackwater crime wrap up for July 7-13:

Vehicle interceptions

AT 1.30am on July 7, police intercepted a vehicle on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

It is alleged the 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.119.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 26, charged with drink driving.

Reference: QP1901303909

AT 1pm on July 7, police intercepted a vehicle on Arthur St, Blackwater.

It is alleged that when police conducted a search of the vehicle, two grams of methamphetamine and drug utensils were located.

A 22-year-old male occupant of the vehicle will appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 26, charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

Reference: QP1901306017

Noise complaints

AT 12.50am on July 13, police were called to attend a noise complaint on Fay St, Blackwater.

It is alleged the noise from the address was excessive.

Police issued the occupants with a Noise Abatement Direction for a period of 96 hours.

Reference: QP1901343420

AT 11.24pm on July 13, police were called to attend a noise complaint on Wey St, Blackwater.

It is alleged the noise from the address was excessive. Police issued the occupants with a Noise Abatement Direction for a period of 96 hours.

Reference: QP1901349844

Theft

BETWEEN 12am on July 1 and 12.05pm on July 8, a hot water system was reported stolen from a house on Bauman Way, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Reference: QP1901332975

Unlawful vehicle entry

AT 10.30pm on July 10, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Seeman St, Blackwater.

Property was stolen from within the vehicle.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Reference: QP1901328463

Theft

BETWEEN 5.30am and 4.17pm on July 11, number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Manna St, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Reference: QP1901333329

Business damaged

BETWEEN 10pm on July 10 and 5.30am on July 11, a window of a business on Elm St, Blackwater was damaged.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Reference: QP1901331119

Vehicle damaged

AT ABOUT 12.30pm on July 12, a vehicle parked at an address on Eucalyptus St, Blackwater was damaged.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Reference: QP1901339180

Unlicensed drivers

LAST week, three unlicensed drivers and two vehicles which were unregistered and uninsured were detected.

One of the unlicensed drivers was suspended, while the others had expired licences.

Blackwater Police have previously provided information on the many methods to check your drivers licence and vehicle registrations status.

Click here to view these methods.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901303909, QP1901306017, QP1901328463, QP1901331119, QP1901332975, QP1901333329, QP1901339180, QP1901343420, QP1901349844.