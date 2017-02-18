Hot weather, then welcome rain on Rocky's radar

ROCKHAMPTON residents can expect a hot weekend before a cooler change and chance of welcome rain early next week.

All eyes are currently on a tropical low in Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria, which the Bureau of Metoerology says is likely to form into a cyclone.

Rockhampton weather forecaster Mike Griffin this morning said if the low moved south-east, the Central Highlands would likely see storms on thr Drummond Ranges late Saturday then at Moranbah, Emerald and Springsure Sunday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology's tropical cyclone forecast track map - February 17, 2017.

Mr Griffin said isolated thundery showers were forecast to hit Dingo, Gogango, Westwood, Marlborough, Rockhampton and Biloela by Sunday evening.

"If the south easterly arrives on time Monday expect storms for Capricornia,” Mr Griffin said.

"If the south easterly stalls then afternoon and evening storms could be on the agenda not only on Tuesday but Wednesday and Thursday.

"This could signal the end of the above nornal heat for February.”

He said light rainfall was likely, with the possibility of heavier falls from isolated storms.

These could bring isolated falls greater than 20mm.

"Totals to end of next could come close to 30-40mm - all going well,” Mr Griffin said.

He urged people to be mindful of the heat this weekend, with the temperature likely to push above 35 degrees.

"It's been a hotter than normal summer, with 32 days over 35 degrees,” he said.

"Fortunately we are coming towards the end of the extreme heat.”