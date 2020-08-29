Hotel guards filming TikTok prank videos on the job

A dozen of quarantine hotel security guards have got the flick, with some caught filming TikTok prank videos and having a snooze on the job.

Police are cracking down on the program after more than 350 guests in supervised isolation at the Travelodge in Sydney's CBD had to be moved to another hotel.

There were also reports of guests complaining about the cleanliness of the facility.

Chelsea Thomas, 32, quarantined at the Travelodge earlier this month and said her hotel room was so dusty she was left pleading with medical staff for fresh air.

Hundreds of travellers isolating at the Travelodge Hotel had to be moved into various other hotels due to the facility not being COVID-19 safe. Picture: Bill Hearne

Ms Thomas said she found hair in her bathroom, had no access to sunlight, and was served the same stale sandwiches each day.

"I did ask if I could have a room with a window that opened or a balcony because recirculated air affects my asthma … but they didn't have the facilities," Ms Thomas told 9 News.

"On day seven it was just so bad while I was trying to exercise, I couldn't exercise. I was wheezing all the time, my asthma got so bad I vomited because I was coughing so much."

"The medical staff called every day to see how you're doing and … every day I was like, 'Please can I get some fresh air?' Every day I was just told no you're not allowed to, they don't allow that here."

A committee has been established to increase on-the-spot audits of quarantine hotels and security guards, according to The Daily Telegraph.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who set up the committee, said it would minimise the chances of security guards catching COVID-19 again.

He said 12 security guards had been taken off the program since its inception in April - three of them found asleep this month and two who were filming TikTok videos.

Another was removed for attempting to work for two separate security companies within 24 hours, which breaches the code of conduct.

"There have been hundreds of hotel inspections for a whole range of reasons, but we will ramp up our inspections in terms of cleanliness and cleaning," Mr Fuller said.

A security guard that appears to be sleeping on the job. Picture: 7 News

Two security guards tested positive for COVID-19 this month, and one of them was removed from the program after failing to self-isolate.

"We interviewed everybody and the contact tracing team through NSW Health examined the whole operation, not just the floor or the individuals," Mr Fuller said.

"We couldn't find a point of contact but the reality is we do carry bags for people, we do have to move and give food.

"There is a whole range of things that I can't stop."

