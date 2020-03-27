Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

41 new cases of COVID-19 linked to Ruby Princess cruise ship

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Clare Armstrong
27th Mar 2020 3:35 PM

The Prime Minister has today announced further restrictions on Australians returning from overseas in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. 

Scott Morrison said arrivals will now been quarantined in hotels across the country for two weeks of self-isolation. 

"Two thirds of cases we currently have are from an Australian who has come home from overseas, that is very different to what we're seeing in rest of the world," Mr Morrison said.

Australian Defence Force members will assist authorities and support compliance with the new arrangements. 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

The new actions come after NSW Health confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a total of 162 in the state.

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has 41 confirmed cases. 

Seven attendees at a Bali wedding on March 21st have also tested positive, with two NSW cases.

The state tally topped 1405 on Thursday night, a rise of 186 cases.

More Stories

editors picks federal government nsw pm quarantine ruby princess scott morrison self-isolation sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News See how RRC's candidates plan to boost CQ tourism after COVID-19.

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity