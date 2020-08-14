Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

HOTEL TWIST: 'Patient Zero' was not a security guard

14th Aug 2020 8:14 AM

 

Emails have emerged showing it wasn't a misbehaving security guard who sparked Victoria's second wave of infections, but a night duty manager at the Rydges Hotel on Swanston St.

According to The Age, the night duty manager became "patient zero" after coming down with a fever on May 25 and testing positive the next day.

Other staff and security guards were sent home immediately to isolate but it was too late, with five guards testing positive and spreading the virus to their families.

It's unclear how the manager became infected - it's presumed he caught it from a returned traveller - but there is no suggestion of any improper behaviour.

 

coronaviruspromo

Meanwhile, the truth about Victoria's hotel quarantine program may have been recorded.

Key discussions about the program would have been recorded if normal protocols were followed, the paper suggests.

These recordings will likely be available to the inquiry looking into the quarantine scheme, and could include discussions in late March over whether or not to use Australian Defence Force personnel for hotel security.

After a spike in cases on Wednesday, Victoria has recorded a big drop in cases on Thursday with 278 new infections and eight deaths.

More Stories

covid-19 editors picks hotel quarantine melbourne second wave victoria

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident outrage as 5G tower planned close to property

        Premium Content Resident outrage as 5G tower planned close to property

        News One Nation’s Keppel candidate is urging Yeppoon residents to speak out after learning of plans for a 5G tower to be installed 14m away from someone’s bedroom.

        Man behind CQ not-for-profit business busted forging prescription

        Premium Content Man behind CQ not-for-profit business busted forging...

        News ONE of the young men behind mental health awareness clothing label Soldiers United...

        LNP candidates reveal plans for forums in the Rocky region

        Premium Content LNP candidates reveal plans for forums in the Rocky region

        News CQ’s LNP candidates will use a series of forums to hear from the public and share...

        Coal bonuses breed ’she’ll be right’ attitude to safety

        Premium Content Coal bonuses breed ’she’ll be right’ attitude to safety

        News MINE INQUIRY: ‘They look good when they’ve got X amount of metres more coal than...