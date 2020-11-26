Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes any future outbreaks in Queensland can be handled by introducing restrictions to specific hotspots instead of statewide measures.

Ms Palaszczuk made the comment as she announced the state had recorded no new COVID cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 14 active cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis
Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Our southern neighbours have successfully contained recent outbreaks," she told parliament.

"It is our hope that, when future outbreaks occur, they can be stopped quickly and any restrictions can be limited to those hotspots rather than entire cities or states."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government continued to watch the situation in SA and would make a decision at the end of the month around whether borders could reopen to that state.

Originally published as Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk borders coronavirus queensland south australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: China, US tension impacts Australia

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: China, US tension impacts Australia

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Exciting new drive-through coffee shop planned for hwy block

        Premium Content Exciting new drive-through coffee shop planned for hwy block

        Business It would be the first architecturally designed drive-thru coffee shop in...

        Hefty donation helps keep region’s rescue helicopter in air

        Premium Content Hefty donation helps keep region’s rescue helicopter in air

        News A generous mining company will donate $30,000 annually over the next three years to...

        CQ woman launches her own brand of alcohol

        Premium Content CQ woman launches her own brand of alcohol

        Business She has joined the distilling industry as one of the few all-female founded and...