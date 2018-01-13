Hotter temperatures at Yeppoon with Chilli Festival

YEPPOON Chilli Festival 2018 will be the highlight on the Capricorn Coast this weekend with plenty of stalls and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Festival co-ordinator and Capricorn Coast PCYC branch manager Greg Jones said this year's Chilli Festival would be the hottest event on the Coast with the 'How hot can you go' raw chilli competition, people's choice best awards in best chilli preserve, best chilli dried meat product and best chilli sauce.

PCYC Branch manager sergeant Greg Jones hands out the chillis during the chilli-eating competition at the PCYC Chilli Festival last year. Amy Haydock

"We will have plenty of food and refreshment stalls available, children's rides, children's activity zone, competitions, cooking demonstrations, raffles and plenty to keep everyone entertained all day,” Mr Jones said.

"The highlight of the day will of course be the chilli eating competition which is sure to bring a tear to a few eyes.

"The event will raise funds for the Capricorn Coast PCYC outdoor kitchen renovation so we are asking for a gold coin entry fee donation.”

Jane Duff with her stall Goanna Hill Chilli from Gin Gin at the Yeppoon PCYC's Chilli Festival last year. Amy Haydock

The 2018 Yeppoon Chilli Festival is on Saturday, January 13 from 11am-4pm at Capricorn Coast PCYC Leadership Development Centre at 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay.

Capricorn Coast PCYC is a not for profit organisation providing valuable programs for both young people at risk and the community on the Capricorn Coast.

Programs include Braking the Cycle, Get Set 4 Work, State Youth Leadership, Deep Blue Line, Ruby and youth development programs.