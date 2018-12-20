Hottest country acts set to electrify us at Rockin Rocky

ROCKIN ROCKY: They're the biggest duo in country music across the United States. And now they're coming our way - check out Love and Theft at this year's Rockin Rocky concert event.

ROCKIN ROCKY: They're the biggest duo in country music across the United States. And now they're coming our way - check out Love and Theft at this year's Rockin Rocky concert event. Contributed

ROCKIN Rocky returns to the iconic Great Western Hotel with the three-day music and entertainment festival running from December 29 to 31.

An outstanding line-up of artists will perform at the festival, which also includes Xtreme Bulls on New Year's Eve, and for the first time the Rockin Rocky Ute Muster.

This year's event is set to be bigger and better, and there's no better way to kiss 2018 goodbye, and welcome in the new year.

It's three nights of jam packed live entertainment, with the line-up of artists including:

Love & Theft (US)

Drew Baldridge (US)

Mick Lindsay

Casey Barnes

Rachael Fahim

Josh Setterfield

Bridget O'Shannessy

Route 33

Dee Jay Bux

Direct from the US the festival is headlined by Love & Theft and Drew Baldridge.

It has been two years since an international act has been to the Great Western Hotel.

Love & Theft have achieved #1 hits on Sirius XM The Highway, with Whiskey on my Breath, and the award nominated duo have toured with mega stars like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. With six top 40 singles under their belt, they've had a top 10 single with Runaway and a platinum number one hit single with Angel Eyes.

Drew Baldridge hits Rockin Rocky direct from the US with his latest single, Gentle Man, doing great things.

From the soul-band sizzle of Train, to the reverent rendition of the old hymn It Is Well, Baldridge's debut album comes straight from his heart to yours. It also includes the uptempo tracks such as Everyday Light, Curious Girl and Dance with Ya, the single that rocketed him into the spotlight.

And that's just the start - the international headliners are backed by some of the very best Australian country music talent. To listen to the artists appearing at this year's Rockin Rocky, make sure you check out the Spotify playlist, Rockin Rocky 2018 by Evolutional Music - or check out the event video on Rockin Rocky Facebook page.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rockinrocky.com.