Hottest ticket in town: 600 rush in for 35 Harris Scarfe jobs

ON THE WAY: Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scarfe display the latest fashions that can be purchased when the Rockhampton store opens later this year.

HARRIS Scarfe has been swamped with people looking to work at its new Rockhampton store, which is set to open early April.

The department store has received a massive response to its search for a workforce of between 30 and 35 positions with more than 600 applications submitted.

The opening of a Harris Scarfe store at Stockland Rockhampton is one of several exciting projects set to transform the region's shopping and retail scene.

The Morning Bulletin reported late last year on the impending arrival of Harris Scarfe, which specialises in quality global and Australian brands at low prices across homewares, kitchenware, apparel and manchester.

Last week, the paper reported retail giant H&M was also looking at setting up shop at Stockland Rockhampton and supermarket chain ALDI has announced it is looking to open two new stores in the city.

A Harris Scarfe spokesperson exclusively told The Morning Bulletin the company was delighted by the big response.

"We've received over 600 applications and we're thrilled by the diversity and skill levels of the candidates,” the company spokesperson said.

"The response to the jobs on offer has been excellent, and it's been a great way to gauge our brand awareness.

"We're excited to grow our Harris Scarfe team and are very happy with the support we have received from the community already through the number of applications.”

The spokesperson said the store was a medium-format department store, which would offer 30-35 new jobs for Rockhampton, in a combination of both full-time and casual roles.

"We can't wait to unveil our new fitout to shoppers in Rockhampton, it boasts a bright store space and wide aisles, and it is on track for completion before the grand opening in early April,” the spokesperson said.

"The opening is scheduled for April 6.

"We'll be hosting a grand opening event, with our CEO Graham Dean in attendance to cut the ribbon and officially welcome the community of Rockhampton to their new Harris Scarfe store. We'll also see great door-buster sales for opening day, and the lucky first 100 shoppers through the doors at 9am will receive a $20 gift card to spend in store.

"It is an exciting time for Harris Scarfe, and a great chance for us to showcase our brands and products to the community.

"We very much look forward to the future that Harris Scarfe plays in Rockhampton.”