33°
News

Hottest ticket in town: 600 rush in for 35 Harris Scarfe jobs

27th Feb 2017 5:45 AM
ON THE WAY: Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scarfe display the latest fashions that can be purchased when the Rockhampton store opens later this year.
ON THE WAY: Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scarfe display the latest fashions that can be purchased when the Rockhampton store opens later this year. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARRIS Scarfe has been swamped with people looking to work at its new Rockhampton store, which is set to open early April.

The department store has received a massive response to its search for a workforce of between 30 and 35 positions with more than 600 applications submitted.

The opening of a Harris Scarfe store at Stockland Rockhampton is one of several exciting projects set to transform the region's shopping and retail scene.

The Morning Bulletin reported late last year on the impending arrival of Harris Scarfe, which specialises in quality global and Australian brands at low prices across homewares, kitchenware, apparel and manchester.

Last week, the paper reported retail giant H&M was also looking at setting up shop at Stockland Rockhampton and supermarket chain ALDI has announced it is looking to open two new stores in the city.

A Harris Scarfe spokesperson exclusively told The Morning Bulletin the company was delighted by the big response.

"We've received over 600 applications and we're thrilled by the diversity and skill levels of the candidates,” the company spokesperson said.

"The response to the jobs on offer has been excellent, and it's been a great way to gauge our brand awareness.

"We're excited to grow our Harris Scarfe team and are very happy with the support we have received from the community already through the number of applications.”

The spokesperson said the store was a medium-format department store, which would offer 30-35 new jobs for Rockhampton, in a combination of both full-time and casual roles.

"We can't wait to unveil our new fitout to shoppers in Rockhampton, it boasts a bright store space and wide aisles, and it is on track for completion before the grand opening in early April,” the spokesperson said.

"The opening is scheduled for April 6.

"We'll be hosting a grand opening event, with our CEO Graham Dean in attendance to cut the ribbon and officially welcome the community of Rockhampton to their new Harris Scarfe store. We'll also see great door-buster sales for opening day, and the lucky first 100 shoppers through the doors at 9am will receive a $20 gift card to spend in store.

"It is an exciting time for Harris Scarfe, and a great chance for us to showcase our brands and products to the community.

"We very much look forward to the future that Harris Scarfe plays in Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  harris scarfe rockhampton retail stockland rockhampton

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

As elder abuse increases, can you trust your kids?

As elder abuse increases, can you trust your kids?

Bundaberg and Rockhampton areas have a very high population of over 65s, and these issues just can't be sorted out over the phone

Advisor puts Rocky on radar for defence specialist's new regional HQ

Crew Commander Lance Corporal Andrew Jackson of 2 Cavalry Regiment in Darwin guides an Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV) onto a flatbed truck prior to transport from Defence Service Group to Rockhampton.

Push to get military giant to set up base in Rockhampton

Super Seagulls make it three in a row at Nines

THREE-TIME CHAMPIONS: The Yeppoon Seagulls celebrate their three-peat at the Schwarz Excavations Nines at Browne Park.

Emu Park wins two divisions at annual Nines tournament

Snake fear stops tourist visiting Anzac Memorial

SNAKE FEAR: Old Mt Chalmers School has become overgrown. INSET: Layne Perkins.

Mt Chalmers resident accuses Council of neglecting old school.

Local Partners

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61

AMERICAN actor and director Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom with roles in films such as Aliens and Titanic, has died at 61 due to complications from surgery.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films most likely to win at Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $560,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

4000m2 VALLEY VIEWS WITH SPACE GALORE

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

A residence of style offering 3 large family areas, with views across the valley & a huge shed for Dad’s toys & accessories. - A residence of style offering 3...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!