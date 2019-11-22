Menu
2 Wheatcroft St in The Range will be up for auction this Saturday
News

House of the week: Queensland charm for sale

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 7:00 PM
AN ESTEEMED Queenslander, representing the unparalleled grandeur of the 1903 federation-style will go under the hammer today at The Range.

 

The property, 2 Wheatcroft Street, has managed to capture the style and splendour of a centure long past.

 

The beautifully renovated two-storey home is "unmatched by modern replicas", with some of the charming features including 12 foot pressed metal ceilings, polished timber floors, French doors and fanlight windows.

 

The four-bedroom home also features grand living spaces, decorate fretwork and long latticed verandahs.

Despite the old charm of the home, there are also up-to-date modern comforts throughout.

The house is also conveniently located, just a walk away from the Grammar schools, hospital and CQUniversity.

 

In addition to the four generous-sized bedrooms, there are two bathrooms and private separate floors.

In the "stately" hallway, there is a chandelier feature, as well as stained glass and an arch way.

 

The chef's kitchen, dining area and living areas open onto the verandahs.

The kitchen itself has spacious draws and cabinets, as well as modern appliances and a tiled splash-back wall.

 

The three-car workshop features mezzanine storage and air-conditioning, as well as Crimsafe security screens with fans and air-conditioning throughout.

The crisp, manicured lawns have an irrigation system, as well as an inground pool and pavilion.

 

Opening onto the spacious driveway is the private, lower level, which offers a retreat - perfect for teenagers or a recreational room.

 

There is also side access.

