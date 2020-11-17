House cleaner steals cash from employer

A CONTRACT cleaner who had a falling out with her employer stole money by way of not passing on cash from a client.

Tracey Lee Ross, 42, pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dishonestly gaining money.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim company was Purple Patch Services (PPS) that had a contract to clean a Rockonia Rd residence on a weekly basis.

She said Purple Patch Services had subcontracted to Wicked Property Services (WPS) that contracted to Ross.

Ms King said the occupier gave Ross $130 cash for the cleaning in mid-December and she contacted WPS and told them she had received the cash.

She said WPS told Ross to give the cash to PPS.

Ms King said Ross ceased her contract with WPS the next day and did not pass the cash onto PPS.

She said Ross told police she had a falling out with WPS and denied receiving calls and SMSs about handing the money over to PPS or WPS.

Ms King said Ross’s criminal record contained entries for some similar low level offending – convicted for stealing as a servant in May 2009.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Ross was a mother of five with the youngest having ADHD and ASD.

Ross was fined $400 and ordered to pay restitution of $130. A conviction was recorded.