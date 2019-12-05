Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
News

House collapses as firefighters try to extinguish inferno

Matthew Newton
13th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOME in Millmerran Downs has been totally destroyed by fire this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were currently at the scene of the blaze at Gardenia Cr in Millmerran Downs.

Crews arrived at 10.20am to find the rural home and a nearby car fully engulfed in flame.

The spokeswoman said the home collapsed as firefighters went into action.

"All person are accounted for and Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene," she said.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.

house fire toowoomba list toowoomba qfes
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        premium_icon How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        News MP Brittany Lauga assures the $14.3m project will use Rocky builders, creating 50 jobs during construction

        How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        premium_icon How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        News Indigenous business owners and entrepreneurs take ideas next level.

        Agricultural liquid fertiliser manufacturing shed proposed

        premium_icon Agricultural liquid fertiliser manufacturing shed proposed

        Property The facility would be built at an industrial area in the middle of town

        CQ’s top cakemaker reveals recipe for success

        premium_icon CQ’s top cakemaker reveals recipe for success

        Food & Entertainment Wendy Bell can spend up to 10 hours decorating her amazing creations.