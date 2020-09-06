Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Mount Perry house collapsed after firefighters battled the blaze for three hours this morning. File Photo.
The Mount Perry house collapsed after firefighters battled the blaze for three hours this morning. File Photo.
News

House collapses in Mount Perry fire

Holly Cormack
6th Sep 2020 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Mount Perry has collapsed after firefighter's tackled to contain the inferno in the early hours of this morning.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesman, three fire and rescue crews and five rural rescue service were called to the private residence on Annie Street at 1.23am this morning (September 6).

Firefights tackled the blaze for three hours, however the house was already destroyed by the time emergency services got there.

The structure of the house collapsed, but crews were able to save a small granny flat attached to the property.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics remained on standby while QFES worked to contain a house fire. All occupants of the house were evacuated and no patients were treated or transported.

A couple of crews remain at the scene, monitoring any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Investigations are continuing.

house fire mount perry fire qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

        Premium Content Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

        News Airbags were deployed after the car carrying two teenagers hit a tree.

        Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Premium Content Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Life Medical oncologist Matthew Burge collected $47,240 as part of the Gutsy...

        CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        News Queensland Police have provided a weekly summary of criminal incidents they are...

        Big business put on notice about paying back their suppliers

        Premium Content Big business put on notice about paying back their suppliers

        News Big businesses will soon be forced to declare how long they were taking to pay back...