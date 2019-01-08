Menu
Tessa Mapstone
News

House damaged, caravan destroyed in overnight fires

Michelle Gately
by
8th Jan 2019 8:34 AM
TWO separate fires were reported overnight in the Rockhampton region.

The first was a caravan camper trailer near Ambrose which was destroyed by fire Monday evening.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were called to the scene about 7pm, but the caravan was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Luckily, the fire did not spread to nearby vehicles or surrounding vegetation.

The caravan was located near the Bruce Hwy and Gentle Annie Rd intersection.

The QFES spokesperson said reports indicate the fire started on the caravan stove.

There were no reports of injuries.

Then in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a house fire was reported at Depot Hill.

Crews were called to the Bolsover St house at 2.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the house was a rental which had been vacant about a month.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are ongoing.

There were no injuries, but the house was severely damaged.

