House demolition, block of units poised for suburban site

A BLOCK of nine units in North Rockhampton has been approved after four years in the application process.

Rockhampton Regional Council granted approval to Adpen Properties (Brisbane) for an extension currency period for the proposal of units at 25 Card St, Berserker.

Card St is off Musgrave St, on the Kershaw Gardens side.

The Card St site is a 1416m2 block and currently has a four-bedroom, one-bathroom home that was last reported to be rented for $150 per week.

The company bought the property for $219,000 in March 2015.

The Adpen Properties development application was first approved for a material change of use for the block in 2015.

The approved unit plans are for seven two-bedroom, two-bathroom and study units and two units which are three bedrooms and two bathroom.

Next door, 23 Card St has a block of eight units that was developed in 2016, following approvals in 2014.

There is also a series of four other unit and flat blocks in the street.

Adpen Properties has already carried out a series of developments in Brisbane including apartments in Sherwood, a market place in Morayfield, medical centre in Bahrs Scrub, petrol station, fast food outlet, children and house and land package in Bridgeman Downs, an estate in Kenmore and townhouses at The Gap.

The Cad St application was approved on June 27 with full conditions.

Road works, access and parking works, storm water works, roof and allotment drainage works permits will need to be obtained before any development can begin.

The development approval will expire on October 1, 2021.

