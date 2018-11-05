Not guilty plea over architect claims

AN award-winning house designer accused of posing as an architect is facing trial in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this week.

The trial of Christopher Peter Clout began this morning with the Castaways Beach man pleading not guilty to allowing himself to be held out as an architect.

His Marcoola-based company, Chris Clout Design Pty Ltd, which specialises in modern, luxurious tropical-style houses, has been charged with holding out a person as an architect, an offence under the state's Architects Act.

A complaint was brought by the chair of the Queensland Board of Architects, alleging that "on various dates between June 7 last year and February 28 this year" Chris Clout Design held out Mr Clout as an architect, knowing that he was not one.

Chairman Raymond Medek alleged Clout provided "building design services", and that none of Clout's staff was an architect either.

The complaint alleged Clout's website offered "services which included architecture, by repeated use of the words architecture and architectural" and also in a book titled "Resort Houses - a collection of Chris Clout's best designs", by author Emma Peacock, which allegedly represented Clout as "someone who offered services which included architecture".

Mr Clout's defence has told the court the award-winning house designer's website copy was done by an external public relations company.

The hearing continues.