House destroyed after being engulfed in flames at Kabra

A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A house in Kabra has been destroyed after it was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of the house fire on the Capricorn Highway, near Kabra Hotel, about 1.30pm.

ROK180521KabraFire: A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, three crews were on scene.

The spokeswoman originally said there had been a partial structure collapse, however, it is understood the house was destroyed.

Initial reports suggest the fire was contained about 1.50pm.

A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

It is understood all persons were outside the house and accounted for, with no injuries reported.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and remained on standby.

It is understood emergency services were waiting for Ergon Energy to attend and turn off power lines.