Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a fire a Quinlan Street home, Darling Heights.
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a fire a Quinlan Street home, Darling Heights.
News

House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th May 2021 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Toowoomba man has been arrested in his hospital bed for allegedly attempting to murder a woman and setting a house on fire.

Police were called to a Darling Heights home just after midnight on February 13. They found a 43-year-old woman outside the burning residence with wounds to her head and torso.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the house fire.
A man has been charged with attempted murder over the house fire.

Hours later, a 36-year-old Darling Heights man was found with serious burns to his face and body and was also taken to hospital.

Queensland Police charged him on Tuesday at a bedside hearing with one count each of attempted murder (domestic violence) and arson as well as two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in July.

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a fire a Quinlan Street home, Darling Heights.
Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was hurt in a fire a Quinlan Street home, Darling Heights.

Originally published as House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused car thief claims to have ‘little care’ for law

        Premium Content Accused car thief claims to have ‘little care’ for law

        Crime A young man who allegedly returned to using drugs, stealing cars and dangerous driving a month after being released from prison claimed he no longer cared about the law...

        • 26th May 2021 12:00 PM
        Former WIN TV site on the market

        Premium Content Former WIN TV site on the market

        Property The studios were torched and destroyed in a deliberate fire in 2016 and the site...

        ‘Catastrophic’: CS Energy boss reveals extent of fire

        Premium Content ‘Catastrophic’: CS Energy boss reveals extent of fire

        News “It is too early to confidently provide a date for when the unit will be...

        New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

        Premium Content New juice store to open at Stockland Rockhampton

        Business The store is expected to employ up to five staff and will join a list of new...