House fire engulfs, destroys Central Qld home

Amber Hooker
by

A CQ home was destroyed by fire early this morning as two occupants watched on.

Firefighters remained on scene as of 8am, after they were called to the blaze on Erikson Rd, Dululu, at 4.11am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the double-storey building was "fully engulfed” when two urban crews arrived.

"There was significant damage to the building there,” a QFES spokesman said.

"And we are still on scene this morning just dampening down some hot spots.”

The QFES could not indicate what started the fire but will advise if the fire investigation unit is required when the information becomes available.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assisted firefighters and assessed two patients on scene.

They didn't require transport to hospital.

The QAS could not provide further information on the patients.

