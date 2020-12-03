Menu
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a house fire at Ironbark Drive, Emerald.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Resident at pub when blaze broke out

Kristen Booth
3rd Dec 2020 12:53 PM
UPDATE 1.15PM: THE RESIDENTS of a home that went up in flames in Emerald this afternoon said they were at the pub when they got a call about the emergency.

Speaking to a CQNews reporter at the scene, a man who lives at the home said he was at the Maraboon Tavern and got a call from friends about the fire.

He said no one was home at the time the fire broke out, and they rushed home and managed to get their pet dog out of the property to safety.

The residents can do nothing but watch on as QFES works to contain the fire and make the scene safe, and then wait and see what they can salvage from the home afterwards.

Neighbours have also rushed home to Ironbark Drive fearing the property on fire was their own.

One lady, who lives across the road from home, was in tears at the scene after initially being worried the fire was at her property.

BREAKING 12.45PM: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a house fire in Emerald.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out on Ironbark Drive about 12.30pm, with the home ‘well engulfed’ by flames.

All occupants of the house have managed to get outside to safety.

There is reportedly no water in nearby hydrants, prompting QFES to call in additional resources.

emerald house fire house fires queensland fire and emergency service
Central Queensland News

