A North Rockhampton home was ‘well alight’ by the time emergency crews arrived on scene early this morning.
HOUSE FIRE: Rocky residents wake to find home ‘well alight’

kaitlyn smith
10th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
QFES investigators are today attending a North Rockhampton property in response to a house fire which occurred earlier this morning.

The pre-dawn blaze reportedly broke out at the Hatte St residence, Norman Gardens around 1.30am Saturday morning.

It is understood the home was ‘well alight’ by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

Significant damage to the property has also been reported.

All occupants inside the residence at the time managed to escape unharmed.

Two patients were assessed by paramedics, however, did not require any further treatment.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

No charges have been laid at this time.

