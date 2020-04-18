House goes under virtual hammer in first for CQ this weekend

ONLINE auctions are not new, but they are in terms of house auctions for Central Queensland.

McGrath Estate Agents will host the first online house auction due to the coronavirus pandemic social distancing restrictions axing public gatherings such as house auctions.

The house up for auction is 12 Oakley St, Wandal, a high- set house with two bedrooms plus sleep-out and sunroom.

The core of the house is a kitchen, spacious dining lounge area and two bedrooms, with built-in verandas/sleep-outs and utility room either side. The home has a secure downstairs area with laundry, storage and two lockable rooms.

The 822sqm corner block is handy to several schools, shopping and all amenities.

Interested buyers can view the house virtually online at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c2FaTuKNR2n.

McGrath’s principal Todd Brandon said today’s event would be one for the history books with McGrath Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast to have the first online property auction for a Rockhampton home.

“Recent restrictions on open homes and onsite auctions has meant the real estate industry has seen decades worth of change in just a few weeks,” Mr Brandon said.

“Here is how we are now assisting buyers and tenants with their property needs.”

A nine minute video has been made for potential buyers. Visit https://vimeo.com/ 402476774. McGrath is using the Auction Now platform for this weekend’s auction with potential buyers urged to register online.

Sitting on two lots with two street frontage this home lends itself to a boundary alignment and a one into two subdivision (STCA). The original home is substantial and would benefit from a renovation.

The kitchen has ample storage, electric stove, and vestibule door There is a spacious dining/lounge with sliding doors to long built-in veranda.

The block has a single garage and mango tree.

It would suit first home buyers, renovators and investors.