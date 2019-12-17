House goes up in flames, two men taken to hospital

TWO men are in hospital and a home has received significant damage after a fire last night in Clermont.

At 2.11am, emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Herschel St, near McDonald Flat Rd.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene. When they arrived at 2.15am the house was “fully alight”.

Crews had the blaze under control at 2.40am and completely extinguished at 3.15am. Crews remained on scene to wet down any hot flares that sparked up.

Paramedics assessed two men at the scene. One man was in his 50s and suffered smoke inhalation and another, age unknown, suffered an ankle injury.

Both men were transported to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

There is no information on whether the fire is being treated as suspicious or if investigators will be attending the scene this morning.