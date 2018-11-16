Menu
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 10:11 PM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

