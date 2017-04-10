Rocky home just centimetres from disaster

BIG CLEAN-UP: Kelly Black and Craig McKeown clean their Gladstone St home, where flood waters were centimetres from going over the floorboards.

WHEN the flood peak prediction dropped by 40cm, Kelly Black and Craig McKeown were probably two of the most relieved people in Rockhampton.

Their Gladstone Rd home was just centimetres from having water covering the floorboards when the flood peaked on Thursday.

The flatmates said it was "touch and go" as they waited to see if the Fitzroy would rise to the massive 9.4m which would have made it one of the worst floods in the city's history.

Kelly and Craig evacuated last week, choosing to stay in their own caravan rather than using the Rockhampton Regional Council-run evacuation centre.

While they didn't have many luxuries, Kelly said it was good to still have a taste of home and privacy with the caravan.

"It's been a very long week," she said.

"But to have so much warning was a good thing.

"We were on top of that marker every day, just praying it wouldn't get any higher."

Kelly said they were realistic about the location of their house, having dealt with plenty of flash flooding before in one of the lowest points along Gladstone Rd.

In Cyclone Marcia their property was inundated and they lost hundreds of dollars worth of food in their fridges.

"The aftermath was like a bomb had hit it," Kelly said.

"This time, there was plenty of time to prepare.

"When they said they were going to turn the power off we took everything out of the fridge.

"I'm glad the council was so aware of it and there was so much notice about the amount of water that was coming."

Flood: Ethan McKee and Cameron Weick from Wideland Trucks and Equipment clean up the business before opening to the public again. Allan Reinikka ROK100417aflood1

While residents mopped up, so too did businesses.

Ethan McKee and Cameron Weick from Wideland Trucks and Equipment on Gladstone Rd started their working week by scraping mud out of the yard and getting the business ready for customers again.

The pair said the business avoided damage, with some water covering the lower reaches of the site.

One warehouse had water through it, but they said that had been cleared of equipment before the flood.

The pair expected to have the clean-up complete by the afternoon.