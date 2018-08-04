House of flames: Police and public work together to save art

WANDAL FIRE: Aftermath of kitchen fire in Rockhampton restaurant Malaysia Hut. Inset: House of Frames owner James Lewis (top) and street view (bottom).

WANDAL FIRE: Aftermath of kitchen fire in Rockhampton restaurant Malaysia Hut. Inset: House of Frames owner James Lewis (top) and street view (bottom). Leighton Smith

A WANDAL picture frame owner says it's a miracle their artwork escaped relatively unscathed after a fire ripped through the business next door.

A fire in the kitchen of Malaysia Hut in Wandal Road at about 9pm on Saturday night threatened to spread to House of Frames next door.

As fire crews worked to douse the fierce flames, bystanders joined police in helping to save valuable pieces of art next door.

People formed a line across Wandal Road as each piece was passed safely along the line.

ART RESCUE: House of frames artworks being pulled out of their store as a fire rages next door in Malaysia Hut.

Owner James Lewis surveyed the fire aftermath yesterday, saying it was a miracle that the customer artworks weren't more significantly damaged.

"At the moment we are just cleaning up water so we won't know until we get right in there,” he said.

"There would have been hundreds of pictures in there, I had my own personal stuff and then the customer stuff.

"They seem save-able, a couple aren't, but we were very lucky.”

WANDAL FIRE: House of Frames owner James Lewis. Leighton Smith

Mr Lewis said the fire had started in the kitchen next door.

"It started in the kitchen then came into my shop,” he said.

"It was mainly contained to here so the firies did a good job.

"It could be months until we open because the roof is badly damaged and there's smoke inhalation.

"Everything also has to be cleaned so I'm out of business for a while I think.”

Mr Lewis said he received a call from a friend who lives nearby about the fire on Saturday night.

"She said 'a fire's started and people are taking pictures out of your shop,'” he said.

Rocky business fire: Crews work to save two Rockhampton businesses and neighbouring buildings from fire.

"I said 'what' and then came down and saw what was going on.

"They just cleaned out the front area because they thought they were the most valuable pieces, then we moved them into the barber.

"The fact no one has lost anything is amazing.

"I've got to clean some artworks but that's what I do for a living.”

Firefighters at the scene of a Wandal Rd business fire. Michelle Gately

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Colin May said early indications were that the fire was not suspicious.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze in Malaysia Hut, but by the time they arrived it had spread to an upstairs residence.

Supt May said a second crew brought that fire under control, while a third crew stopped the fire from spreading to neighbouring House of Frames.

Although there were people in the restaurant, Supt May said no one was injured.

"Damage to the frame shop is relatively minor, but there is some fire damage in the rear and a lot of smoke damage throughout,” he said.

WANDAL FIRE: The fire at Rockhampton restaurant Malaysia Hut, threatened to destroy neighbouring business House of Frames, but thanks to the determined efforts of members of the community and emergency services, the damage was minimised. Leighton Smith

"We were able to salvage a number of pictures from the shop.”

People camping at the Rockhampton Showgrounds across the road, where the Rocky Swap was held on Saturday, said they heard an explosion-like noise as the fire broke out.

Thick smoke poured from the buildings as dozens of locals watched on as crews brought the fire under control.

FIRE STORM: The aftermath of the fire at Rockhampton restaurant Malaysia Hut. Leighton Smith

House of Frames statement

"James and I would just like to let everyone know that we are OK, the shop is smokey but OK apart from the doors which were understandably smashed to gain entry by the emergency services crew.

As far as we know the fire started in Malaysia Hut where it kept smouldering in the roof. We've spoken to the firemen who have assured us our shop looks to be unharmed and all customer artwork is not damaged.

We aren't able to go in until they declare the area safe but we will keep updates coming.

Huge thanks to all the people who have checked if we are OK and offered to help out tomorrow and a special thanks to Tracey & Mark who helped get most of the frames out and not forgetting our emergency services people.”