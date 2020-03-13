House of Hope donation figure questioned

DONATION: 6 Maysbrook Court, Edenbrook, sold under the hammer for $460,000 of which $90,000 was donated to Cancer Council Queensland. Picture: RMW Property Agents

LAST month Edenbrook’s House of Hope sold under the hammer for $460,000 of which $90,000 was donated to Cancer Council Queensland – an amount that has been brought into question.

The brainchild of Chris Warren Homes, the House of Hope was constructed in partnership with Edenbrook Estate to create a beautiful home and raise much needed funds for cancer support and research.

The Morning Bulletin received an SMS to the editor questioning why only $90,000 out of $460,000 was donated to Cancer Council Queensland.

“Is anyone else wondering why the Chris Warren House of Hope auction only donated $90000 to The Cancer Foundation? What happened to the rest of the money cause apparently a large percentage of the material and labour was donated from business and trades. Well done for donating the $90000 hats off for that. But…”

The Morning Bulletin asked Chris Warren Homes why only $90,000 was donated.

Director and general manager Chris Warren responded, saying they promised to donate all profits to Cancer Council Queensland, and “that is what we have done”.

“Chris Warren Homes took no profit out of the project,” he said.

“We also did not charge the labour and associated costs for our management team, sales team, construction manager, supervisor or labourer.

“There were also many hours of time spent organising and arranging this wonderful event that were not included in the costs.”

He said there were donations from businesses and trades, but everything was not donated fully.

“Some businesses and trades made small donations and others weren’t able to make a donation either,” he said.

“This is not negative toward the businesses and trades that didn’t donate, as the local building industry has been in a very bad way for a long time. There are plenty of people out there just scraping enough together to survive.

“There were many, many wonderful, caring and giving companies, workers and people that donated their time and products to this project.

“We did not ask or expect tradies and suppliers to donate everything for free.

“Our awesome trades and suppliers donated what they could afford to, and every single cent that was donated was absolutely appreciated.”

He said Edenbrook Estate was extremely generous with the reduction of the price for the block of land.

“They also contributed to the landscaping and advertising costs, amongst other things,” Mr Warren said.

“RMW Property Agents didn’t charge any commission for the sale of the property, nor did they charge for any of their advertising.

“The final sale price of $460,000 was also a very good price for the buyer, as it was significantly below market value… but still just met our reserve.

“If you look at other recent sales in the area for similar properties, they have done very well.

“So long story short the buyer has picked up a great home at a below market price, Cancer Council Queensland will get a donation of $90,000 after settlement, and Chris Warren Homes, Edenbrook Estate and RMW Property Agents have put together a very successful event.”

He said Meaghan Bush from Cancer Council ­Queensland was physically shaking when informed of how much had been raised.

“They were extremely grateful,” he said.