House of Hope sells for incredible amount under the hammer

The winning bidders Ray, Dani, Rianna and Dolly Brown at the front of the House of Hope.

The winning bidders Ray, Dani, Rianna and Dolly Brown at the front of the House of Hope.

EDENBROOK’S House of Hope went under the hammer on Saturday with a lucky family purchasing the property for $460,000 of which $90,000 will go to Cancer Council Queensland.

Four registered bidders turned out to vie for the cul-de-sac home in Maysbrok Court in Edenbrook’s latest land releases.

The bidding kicked off at $350,000 and went up to $370,000, then $375,000 and up to $400,000.

This was followed by $425,000, $450,000 and then the final bid of $460,000.

Chris Warren Homes Danny Carr, Chris Warren, RMW Property Agents Lucas Wilson, winning bidders Ray and Dolly Brown, RMW Property Agents Rory Wex, Dani Brown, RMW Property Agents Adam De Jong and Rianna Brown.

The winning bidders were Ray and Dolly Brown.

The couple was looking for a home for their daughters to live in.

“We just needed a house and it’s a good chance to donate some money to the Cancer Council,” Ray said.

The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms with open plan living areas and a separate media room.

Noeleen Horan and Kristy McLaughlin.

“It’s a nice level block where it is easy to get into the carport; the street is wide,” Ray said.

The family also commented how it was a really nice neighbourhood and family centred at Edenbrook with great facilities.

The brainchild of Chris Warren Homes, the House of Hope was constructed in partnership with Edenbrook Estate to create a beautiful home and raise much needed funds for cancer support and research.

Sam Ward with young Indi Sander.

Local trades and suppliers donated work and products along with marketing from RMW Property Agents.

Chris Warren said when his operation manager Danny Carr came to him with the idea, he couldn’t say no.

Anaya Hytch, Teri Johnson, Amy Heironymus and Kirsten Lowis at the House of Hope auction.

“Cancer is a cause close to all our hearts, it’s rare to find someone who hasn’t been touched by cancer, whether directly or through a family member, friend, or colleague,” he said.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to give back to our community than to do what we do best and do it for a worthy cause.”

Inside the House of Hope home at Edenbrook.

RMW Property Agents principal Rory Wex said he was “absolutely ecstatic” with the success of the auction.

“There is a lot of pressure going into an auction and trying to sell them on the day but we got the result and more importantly we got the result for the Cancer Council,” he said.

Rory commended the work of his agents Adam de Jong and Lucas Wilson who worked on the campaign.

“We pulled together to make sure we didn’t leave any stone unturned,” he said.