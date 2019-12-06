House of the week: $945K Frenchville paradise

14 Woodland Drive Frenchville is currently on the market for $945,000.

COMPLETE with mountain breezes, stunning views and privacy on a spacious two acres, this week’s House of the Week at 14 Woodland Drive, Frenchville, is expected to gain plenty of interest on the market, with a price tag of a sizeable $945,000.

Real estate agency Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate is managing the sale of the stunning five-bedroom home, offering potential buyers a “little bit of paradise”.

The fully fenced property has a shed and it’s own private driveway through an electric gate.

Fitted with Crimsafe throughout the downstairs area, the modern home offers plenty of peace of mind to homeowners.

As you enter through the front double doors, the high ceilings greet you – the soaring roof allowing for breezes to flow through the home.

There is a fifth bedroom downstairs, fitted with a bed that folds up into the wall.

The lower level also features is own bathroom, ­laundry with a chute from upstairs, a massive dining area, as well as a lounge space and kitchen area fitted with top European appliances.

The fully airconditioned home has three bathrooms and three car ports, as well as two living areas and an additional media room.

The large kitchen overlooks an in-ground pool outside, which has its own pool entertaining barbecue area.

There is also a second outdoor covered entertaining area for a pool table and a bar.

The main bedroom has stunning views of the surrounding bushland from its balcony, as well as a walk-in robe and ensuite with a double shower. The other three bedrooms have their own built-in cupboards.

The upstairs area of the house homes the third living area, which leads out to the balcony.

Providing an economical power source, the house also has a 6.6kw solar system.

The manicured lawns and gardens also feature a water irrigation system.