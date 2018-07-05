House of the week: A home with touch of historical class

The backyard has been well established with garden beds, expansive lawn, fruit trees and vegetable and herb gardens.

The backyard has been well established with garden beds, expansive lawn, fruit trees and vegetable and herb gardens. Kas Woch Real Estate

BUILT in the 1960s, this unique home displays a high level of prestige.

With four bedrooms on a 1,764m2 allotment block, the home is a generous size with enough room for a large backyard.

The property is tucked away on a private and discreet laneway, allowing for minimal street noise.

The yard is well landscaped and fully-fenced with wide double gate access to the side yard.

There is a large two-bay shed with electricity installed including power, lights and fan.

There is space for at least four cars to be parked indoors and room for four more outside.

In the garden there is a ready to go vegetable and herb garden.

There is a selection of grown fruit trees for harvesting your own food.

A shade house is even there for all the plants that need some extra love.

Four rainwater tanks have also been installed and the house uses eco-friendly solar hot water.

The home was architecturally deigned by Ronald J. Corbet according to specifications by Dr Doug Cavaye.

The formal living was extended to give separate informal living and dining areas, which both extend to an inviting outdoor area.

The dining area opens through bi-fold doors onto a paved patio with a timber pergola and grapevines.

This area is a great place for entertaining with images of barbecuing and dinner parties coming to mind.

The living room extends onto a covered timber deck with ample room for a table and chairs overlooking the garden.

Inside the formal living and dining, there is air-conditioning and ceiling fans.

Throughout the home, hardwood timber floors feature throughout the living areas.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and full length built-in cupboards and drawers.

Other bedrooms have fans or air-conditioning while two have built-ins.

The main bathroom has a deep and luxurious freestanding bath, separate vanity and shower, hardwood timber floor s and frosted glass windows for natural light.

The toilet is separate from the bathroom.

The kitchen has a double pantry cupboard, a separate oven and stove top, plenty of drawers and cupboard space, and room for a dishwasher.

The laundry is next to the kitchen with a powder room too.

An internal tiled staircase steps down to a double lock-up garage with electric door.

Set on Agnes Street, the home projects prestige and history.

It is close to the private hospital and grammar schools, near to the golf course, zoo and botanical gardens and a short drive to the shops at Allenstown.

DETAILS

295 Agnes Street,

The Range

Kas Woch Real Estate agent Annette Waddell: Phone 0411 149 417

Open home:

Tomorrow from 11-11.30am