House of the Week: Cawarral home with kennel for over $1M

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 44 Sommer Rd in Cawarral is up for sale for $1,295,000. Realestate.com

HAVE you ever imagined you could have your own kennels right in your backyard?

Well, fantasy could turn into reality with this Cawarral property, which has landed on the housing market for more than $1 million.

With a price tag of $1,295,000, this big-ticket item is not your average residential property.

You could land yourself popular business Cawarral Kennels at 44 Sommer Rd, located between Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

After running the nationally recognised business for many years, the current owners have decided to retire.

Along with a 28-room cattery comes the dog kennels, which consist of 32 individual state-of-the-art rooms.

Inside the home you'll find four bedrooms, a large bathroom, family room with bar and two car spaces, with wrap-around verandas and a large chimney to keep warm on winter nights.

Fully fenced with two road frontages, the spacious 280sqm, low-set brick home sits on 56 acres of freehold land.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Penny Keating said she had first-hand experience with the kennels as she was a dog owner for many years.

"Each kennel opens front and back,” she said.

"All of the animals have individual exercise areas. The kennels are immaculate ... dogs love going out there ... the owners are highly respected.”

Ms Keating said the cattery was built two years ago and also featured individual rooms for the holidaying cats.

The owners built the house about 1980 and visiting the residence was "like going into another world”.

This home will be open for inspection Saturday, 2.15pm.