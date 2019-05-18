House of the week: Contemporary living on The Range

FOR SALE: 17 Elgin Street, The Range, is up for sale for $869,000.

WAKE up every day to stunning views of Rockhampton from the eastern slopes of The Range.

17 Elgin St, The Range, is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

Built by local builder Bell Thomasson 14 years ago, the contemporary home is fully air conditioned and boasts 10ft ceilings with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, dual living areas, gourmet kitchen with a corian benchtop and wide-open verandas with picturesque views.

With over 400sqm under roof, the home provides an abundance of space that would suit even the largest family.

There are internal stairs, two large storage areas and a tiled double garage with auto doors.

The 809sqm allotment is fully fenced with a private in-ground pool.

Representing the $869,000 contemporary home is Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate principal Noel Livingston.

Mr Livingstone said it wasn't common to find big contemporary homes on The Range.

"There is always some sort of demand for lower maintenance properties in that particular position,” he said.

"Most of the homes on The Range are Queenslanders. Beautiful older homes and we sell a lot of them, but some people consider them too much maintenance.

"That's where this home comes into play. You can move straight in, everything is done.”

Mr Livingstone said the home had its first open house last week and was met with good attendance.

He expects the home to sell rather soon considering how well it is positioned in the market against its competition.

If you are interested in the home contact Noel Livingston on 0418792639 and book an inspection today.

Open home is today from 11am-12pm.