HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Family home tucked away in hinterland

This coastal Farnborough home tucked away in the hinterlands has incredible ocean views in a prime location.

LIVE in the best of both worlds from this picturesque property with ocean and hinterland views.

Hidden on just under half a hectare with a 4,000m2 land size, the home is nestled in the back of Howes Road at Farnborough.

The location provides stunning coastal views amongst the bush hinterland.

The home has been built keeping these views in mind with large banks of glass and louvre windows throughout, capturing that scenery and allowing for the gentle flow of sea breezes.

It has open plan living with two living areas and high ceilings while the flooring is bamboo.

A major focal point is the high quality kitchen with 900mm gas cooking, island bench with waterfall edges, and space for bar stools.

Top of the line stainless-steel appliances, including an extra large oven and drawer cabinetry, have been installed.

The kitchen cupboards are white with light coloured tiled splash back, creating a beachy yet chic home feel.

The upstairs hosts the sleeping quarters with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom opens up to a balcony with more views via two glass sliding doors.

White tiles have been used in the master ensuite with a grainy pebble tile on the floor.

The other bedrooms also have glass sliding doors leading to the garden or deck.

Downstairs, there is a huge rumpus room that can be used as another fourth bedroom, a granny flat, or teenager's retreat.

For car security there is a double lock-up garage plus a fully-insulated two-bay shed.

The shed is currently used as a business showroom and workshop, opening the space up to many opportunities.

It can also be converted back to be used as extra storage for big toys.

193 Howes Road, Farnborough

Four bedroom, two bathroom

Double lock-up garage

Two-bay shed can be used as vehicle storage or as a business showroom

High quality kitchen with island bench with waterfall edges

Walking distance from Farnborough beach and school

Seven minute walk to Yeppoon CBD, minutes to beach

Overs over $699,000 considered

Open house Sunday, 1-1.30pm

Outside is the real deal breaker - the entertaining options are endless.

On the second level of the house, there is a spacious timber deck taking in the surrounding views from beach to bush.

Out the back for those cool winter nights there is a fire-pit area.

And for summer, there is the pool which has a Balinese style hut including a bar overlooking it and BBQ area for cooking.

The garden is well established with tropical style plants to create a forest feel, matching the surroundings.

The home also has a 3KW solar power system on the roof and solar hot water.

Built in 2008, no expense has been spared on this home with no financial outlay needed on renovations or maintenance.

The home is central to everything you need - seven minutes drive to Yeppoon CBD, and just minutes away from Bangalee beach, Iwasaki Restaurant and walking distance to the Farnborough store and school.