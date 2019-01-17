House of the week: Hampton-style home spares no expense

HAMPTON CHIC: 56 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor is currently on the market and garnering plenty of interest potential buyers.

VIEWS of the ocean, an in-ground pool, two-story living with five bedrooms and three bathrooms are just a few of the attractions of this stunning home.

Located at 56 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor, this home is featured as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week.

The home has spared no expense when it comes to style, space and luxury.

The upper level of the "Hampton-style” home has four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with floor to ceiling tiles.

The main master suite has air-conditioning, an impressive ensuite with a large walk-in robe and parents' retreat area.

In the main living areas, the gourmet kitchen oozes chic and class.

It has 2pac soft close cabinetry, dual drawer dishwasher, gas cook top, recessed pantry and 40ml stone bench tops.

The living areas are air conditioned with open plan living which extends to an entertaining deck.

Downstairs in the bottom level, there is another lounge room with a third bathroom.

It is the perfect space for a teenager's retreat or even a man cave.

There is a double lock up garage downstairs to accommodate 4WDs, as well as a workshop/storage space.

Outside there is plenty of yard space for the children to play on.

The house boasts a 724m2 fully fenced allotment.

Home owners will benefit from the ideal location of the house, which is just walking distance away from Sacred Heart School, Taranganba School and Day Care and Lammermoor Beach.

The house is in an elevated position to give each room a great view of the sea.

RMW Property Agents' Rory Wex said the property has been on the market for nearly 40 days and has garnered steady interest.

"We are averaging two groups per open house, although being in the higher bracket it does cut down the demographic a little bit,” he said.

"With the street presence and what it has to offer, it is pretty appealing to a lot of people, particularly families with elderly parents that visit.

"There is a sleep-out downstairs with an ensuite.

"The house has had plenty of interest from out of towners and southern buyers, particularly from Melbourne.”

There is also interest from retired buyers, as the home accommodates for older children who may visit.

"They are seeing a fantastic value on offer and they're wanting ocean views and a good sized home,” Mr Wex said.

Stand-out features of the house include a salt water pool, red gym timber floors throughout the home and a spacious master bedroom which takes up the length of the house.

"Buyers like that there's no carpet and that the timber floors continue throughout,” Mr Wex said.

"There are high ceilings, around 2.9m high, which are good for getting the breeze.

"There are ocean and island views from the deck.

"There's a separate study as well which has allowed the current owners to work from home.”

But the real stand-out of feature of the house lies within the master bedroom.

"It's probably double the size of a standard master bedroom and is the whole length of the house,” Mr Wex said.

"There's a walk-in one end and a sitting area, and an ensuite on the other end.

"They spared no expense and the size has not been spared to have the master bedroom be the stand-out feature of the home.”

RMW Propert Agent properties that have sold within the Lamermoor area within recent years:

30 Lexington Drive, Taroomball SOLD for $790,000 June 27, 2017.

40 Lexington Drive, Taroomball QLD 4703 SOLD for $965,000 October 11, 2018.

26 Lexington Drive, Taroomball QLD 4703 SOLD for $700,000 on October 26, 2017.