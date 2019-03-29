HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Is this Rockhampton's best renovation?

IN just 12 months, the worst house on the street has been renovated to not only be the best house on the street, but one of the best homes in Rockhampton.

Purchased over 12 months ago, the current owners bought the project home with the intention of transforming the drab, run down home into a secluded and modern oasis.

On the market for auction next month, the home has already garnered lots of hype and attention.

Ray White Rockhampton agent Michael Millars said the property has wide appeal.

"When the current owners bought the property it was a very run down home,” he said.

The entry breathes life into the recently renovated home, bathing the space in natural light. INSET: Michael Millars. Ray White Rockhampton

"They have done a complete renovation and they have done such a great job. The transformation is incredible.”

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two parking spaces this family home has been described as "awe-inspiring”, "jaw dropping” and "simply stunning”, and 210 Earl St, Berserker, certainly lives up to the hype.

Undoubtedly one of Berserker's best presented homes, the owners have devoted an immense amount of time and an unwavering focus on quality and style to create a highly desirable address for one lucky new owner.

Stepping into the home, you will be immersed in natural sunlight which fills the entry with a warmth that follows you through the entire home.

Walking up the stairs into the open plan living and dining space, you immediately notice the scale of the room which effortlessly merges into a large modern kitchen.

While a large space, the living and dining areas manage to feel cosy and welcoming.

Stepping through the dining space, you will find yourself on the large deck, purpose built for entertaining.

Ray White Rockhampton Agent, Michael Millars. Ray White Rockhampton

The seclusion and calm of the surroundings make the home feel like it is in a rural setting. Resting upon a generous 1892sq m allotment, the home takes full advantage of its peaceful setting, a fabulous vantage point to soak in the picturesque outlook over Frenchman's Creek.

The beautifully renovated home nails the indoor/outdoor living concept, with a brand new deck added to give the lucky buyers the quintessential Australian experience; a summer barbecue on the deck.

The flawlessly appointed, completely renovated interior, incorporates new bedrooms, new bathrooms, a sparkling new kitchen, lights, fans and more. All three bedrooms boast built-ins and split system air-conditioning and all are serviced by two stunning bathrooms plus a study.

Surrounded by beautifully maintained lawns and gardens the home is situated within walking distance to the nearby Rigarlsford Park, schools, shops and transport.

Step out of the living/dining onto the large back deck made for warm summer days. Ray White Rockhampton

For Mr Millars, finding a home that has been so elegantly renovated yet still retains an extraordinary sense of warmth and charm is a rare find.

"It has been renovated to fit in with what today's buyers are looking for while also maintaining an ageless style,” he said.

210 Earl St, Berserker:

Auction - 10am, April 27, on site (prior offers considered).

Viewing - Twilight Viewing 6-6.30pm Tuesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 4, or by appointment.

Agent - Agent: Michael Millers 0438116437,

Ray White Rockhampton, 1 Macartney St, North Rockhampton.