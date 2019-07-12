HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Luxurious award winning property

STYLISH TOUCHES: 10 Retreat Ave, Norman Gardens, is featured as House of the Week. The property is a stunning five bedroom home with three bathrooms and four toilets and backs onto Mount Archer National Park.

HOME buyers have the chance to get their hands on an award-winning Master Builder House of the Year property.

10 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens, was awarded the prestigious title in 2013 and is featured as this week's Morning Bulletin House of the Week as part of the Real Estate Guide in Saturday's paper.

The opulent home is a big slice of paradise, nestled in Sanctuary Estate and backs onto the nature of Mount Archer National Park.

The location offers the ultimate peace, quiet and tranquillity.

The layout of the home has been thoughtfully designed and has touches of comfort, style and quality.

The ceiling is 2.7 metres with a soaring six metre central atrium.

There are five generous sized bedrooms, all with custom design built-in cabinetry and plantation shutters.

The cabinetry also flows through to a dual office.

The master bedroom also has built-in bedside tables and a designer bed-head.

The walk-in robe has been well designed and the spacious ensuite has a dual shower and Alapa Metal Pressed basins with quality phoenix tapware and acessories.

The house has three bathroom with four toilets that have floor to ceiling tiles, two-pac vanities and stone bench tops.

The main bathroom has a Hoesch 1800mm Foster Designer bathtub.

The ensuite and main bathroom were awarded the best bathroom in the Master Builder Awards 2013.

There is also a two-pac laundry with lots of cupboard and storage space.

The kitchen features stone bench taps with a glass splashback, topped with Miele kitchen appliances and a gas cooktop.

The walk-in pantry will solve all of your storage needs.

Glass bi-fold doors open to a secluded deck area with more storage underneath.

There are three living areas across the levels.

The main level has an open plan and awaiting you downstairs is a separate theatre room with sound insulation, hidden wiring and built-in entertainment cabinet plus a rumpus room.

The home has polished tiles throughout and a combination of Daikin inverter split and ducted air-conditioning.

All windows and doors have been fitted with Invisi-Guard security screens.

The block itself is rare large size with a total of 1130m2, 415m2 of which for the house.

Relax in the sparkling in-ground swimming pool.

The 6 x 9m shed has a skillion roof with a rendered front and mezzanine floor.

The yard has been established to be low maintenance complete with an automatic sprinkler system and drip system for the plants.

The house and yard have been completely wired with a six camera surveillance, full permiter coverage back to base alarm system. This can be accessed remotely live through a smart phone.

The property is electronic gated with a video intercom at the front gate.

10 RETREAT AVENUE, NORMAN GARDENS