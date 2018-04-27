HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Modern heritage home on the market

The front entrance to 48 Penlington St offers a welcoming vibe.

The front entrance to 48 Penlington St offers a welcoming vibe. Contributed

A UNIQUE Rockhampton home is now on the market.

48 Penlington St on The Range in Rockhampton was built two years ago by its previous owner.

Peaceful garden ambience and aesthetic appeal make this home one not to forget.

REVEALED: Inside look at Rocky's top-10 most expensive homes:

It is located near the Rockhampton Grammar School and the city's health district.

It's design combines a modern, cosmopolitan with a heritage style, similar to that of iconic Range properties.

This two-level property is for sale through Pat O'Drsicoll Real Estate for $789,000.

Photos View Photo Gallery

When you arrive at the property, you are greeted with a welcoming front entrance.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living rooms, and a pool built into the deck prove it has been designed with a great amount of thought.

Real estate agent, Penny Keating said the ceilings were in excess of 9m upstairs and downstairs.

Set amongst the trees, plenty of breeze can be felt at the property on a hot summer's day.

The property boasts premium finishes and serene views which provide a great entertaining space to enjoy with family and friends.

The home features an open-planned formal and family area, alfresco dining which leads to the front deck and overlooks a private garden.

These features make the home perfect for parties and entertaining guests.

Cooking is made easy with an open plan kitchen which includes a large Falcon stove with gas hobs, a walk in pantry, and stacker windows.

The property is open for inspection on Saturday from 10am to 10.30am.