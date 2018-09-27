HOUSE OF THE WEEK: More luxurious extras than you can count

STYLE AND CLASS: 6 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens, has all the extra and luxuries to make an exceptionally stylish and modern house.

STYLE AND CLASS: 6 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens, has all the extra and luxuries to make an exceptionally stylish and modern house. Ray White Rockhampton

GET YOUR paddle ready folks, this house is a winner.

Featured as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week, the 6 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens, has it all: style, class and opulence.

The house is so grand it even has an award to its name.

The multi-level, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was awarded the Master Builders House of the Year in 2012.

Built in 2011, the property is situated in the elite Sanctuary Estate suburb, backing onto the secluded and beautiful Mount Archer National Park.

The four generous-sized bedrooms are carpeted and all have built-in cabinetry and finished with plantation shutters on the windows.

The master bedroom is even bigger with a well-thought out walk-in wardrobe. The spacious ensuite has a dual shower and vanity, floor to ceiling tiles, plenty of cabinet storage and to top off the glamour - stone benchtops.

And if the master walk-in wardrobe doesn't have enough room, one of the spare bedrooms is being currently used as a dressing room for the lady of the home.

As an extra space, there is a large office with built-in carpentry for studying or working for home.

The modern touch oozes through to the kitchen with stone bench tops and a glass splashback and hanging pendant lights.

Miele kitchen appliances have been installed along with a gas cooktop, with natural gas piped underground to the cooktop and two hot water systems.

For all the storage you could ever need, there is a massive walk-in pantry.

There is a large breakfast bar benchtop with room for bar stools.

Adding a glistening look throughout, the home has porcelain polished tiles with a polished gloss bamboo wooden staircase leading to the parents retreat.

For the ultimate entertainment, the home has three living areas, two of which have built-in wall mount entertainment units with glass tops.

The main living level has an open and flowing floorplan.

From this living room and the kitchen sink, you can even look out to the pool and the outdoor area.

The second is a kids' study and a playroom.

The third living area is the dream space. It has the theatre room fitted with a home automation theatre system. The room is built with a glass entry and wall, providing a welcoming space for the family to come and enjoy.

The two other bathrooms feature vanities and stone benchtops with walk-in showers. The main bathroom has a bathtub.

The laundry has been well designed with endless storage in cupboard space and even a benchtop to fold the washing on.

The home itself is 400m2 under the roof and has 3 and 2.7 metre ceilings with 2.4m doors fitted, making an airy, open feeling throughout.

LED lighting has been installed with Clipsal Saturn glass switches.

There is a concrete driveway spread towards the front of the house leading to the garages, complete with lighting.

There are two garages, both of which have Daikin Inverter split air-conditioning throughout and are remote controlled with seamless flooring.

The in-built garage has a whole wall of storage space with doors to the house and a sliding door to the outdoor area.

There is room for eight cars undercover in total.

For those bigger toys like the boats, trailers and caravans, there is a huge 3.3m high carport.

6 RETREAT AVE:

Four bedroom, three bathroom

Three levels with outdoor area and pool

Two garage, gated entry

Inspections:

Saturday Sept 29: 1pm to 2pm.

Thursday October 4: 5.30pm to 6pm

Auction:

Saturday October 20, 10am

Agents:

Ray White Rockhampton

David Bell: 0409 285 062

Riley Neaton: 0499 272 745

For safety in the home, Crimsafe Security Screens have been installed to all windows and sliding doors with a full security system.

The CCTV cameras have back to base monitoring, full colour video intercom with electric gated entry.

On the outside, glass doors open out to the deck which overlooks the saltwater concrete in-ground pool.

The pool has its own purpose-built undercover area for the parents to relax around when the kids go for a swim.

For entertaining or just general meals outside in the nice weather, there is a massive outdoor area with a built-in sink, dishwasher and gas teppenyaki cooker.

In the yard there is an immaculate, low-maintenance landscaped yard with an automatic sprinkler system for the lawns and gardens.

The garden is established and filled with mostly hedges and shrubs with a wooden pergola archway.

Looking at the home from the street, it has been architecturally and modernly designed, with white paint contrasted against a grey.

The whole property itself takes up 774m2 in land size.

Energy efficiency has also been kept in mind with a 5kw solar power system.

The house will go to auction next month, on Saturday October 20.