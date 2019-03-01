HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ocean views and close to town

ROOM TO MOVE: 75 Svendsen Rd, Zilzie, has veiws of the Keppels ocean and Emu Park township. It also has potential for a second storey to get higher views.

ENJOY plenty of parkland to ride a motorbike around or some lovely views of nature all while you are only five minutes from the beach.

This property at 85 Svendsen Rd, Zilzie, is featured today as The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

An older style home, it is situated on one of the larger blocks with one hectare to move around.

Poised on top of one of the most-sought after hillsides in the coastal town, the home has views of Keppel Bay, the islands, ocean and Emu Park.

Next to the well-developed Seaspray Estate, it is only a two minute walk to the gym and pool.

For all the supplies, groceries, school and amenities, it is only 3km from the township of Emu Park.

Inside the brick home lies four large bedrooms with built ins, the main with an ensuite.

More features in the home include two living areas, a fireplace and two car garage.

Representing the listing is Professionals Real Estate Emu Park principal Kev Doolan who said the home had potential for hefty renovations with an opportunity to build a second storey to capture more of the scenic ocean views.

There is even the option to develop the property further through subdivision, pending council approval.

"It's an older model house, built in 1982, it needs a bit of work but it's got good bones,” Mr Doolan said.

"It's in a prime position, magnificent sea views.”

The home would be perfect for someone who likes a bit of privacy, as it's in the bush but still close to town.

The house was originally owned by Boyne Svendsen, who owned all the land around Zilzie.

It was his family who sold land to Seaspray Resort, keeping one block of land for themselves before selling it about 10 years ago.

This home has gained a bit of interest so far, as has the Zilzie suburb.

"Sales are good, a lot of property has sold in the last six months,” Mr Doolan said.

"It's just a nice area, close to the beach.

"It's pretty laidback lifestyle living in Emu Park/Zilzie, it's growing.”

85 Svendsen Rd, Zilzie

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Two living areas

8ha of parkland on the boundary

Fenced 1ha yard

Ocean views

Priced at $589,000

Phone Kevin Doolan on 0408 192 883