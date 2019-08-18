Menu
MODERN QUEENSLANDER: 17 Brecknell St has all the bells and whistles, with a three-bedroom home plus a granny flat and pool.
HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Old-style charm with all the style

vanessa jarrett
by
18th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
RENOVATED to have the charm of a Queenslander, 17Brecknell St, The Range, is featured as The Morning Bulletin House of the Week for the Real Estate Guide, published as a lift-out in today's edition.

The colonial property includes a home and granny flat on a spacious corner block.

First built in 1940, the home has been modernised to suit today's buyer while still suiting the iconic style of Rockhampton's Queenslanders.

Inside the main home are three bedrooms plus large living and dining areas.

Airconditioning and ceiling fans are installed throughout and there's a wood fireplace, timber floors and high ceilings.

The main bedroom has doors that open on to the veranda and includes an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Another bedroom also opens on to the veranda and a living area spreads on to a rear deck.

The kitchen is galley style with light and modern touches, with a gas stove and timber bench tops.

The bathroom has a separate bath and shower with a tiled floor and walls, plus a separate toilet room.

The home has been styled with old and new touches.

Around the home is a wide wrap-around veranda with wrought iron balustrading, perfect for entertaining or just all-day living.

There is space under the house on the lower level used for the garage and laundry.

There is also a good height underneath of 110sq m, the legal height area under house for future development.

The granny flat includes two bedrooms, which are 4m x 4m, with a bathroom.

READ HERE: Report reveals real estate hot spots in Rocky

The block itself is 1017sq m and has been well landscaped with gardens, hedges and manicured turf.

It features a concrete in-ground pool in the rear garden, with two rear deck entertaining areas.

At the front, there is a picket fence, setting the scene of a classic home on The Range.

The property is listed by McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast, who say it would suit buyers looking for "old-style charm with modern-living comfort”.

It is also situated in a quiet location with easy access to city centre, parks and schools.

The property is being sold to auction later this month and an expected price cannot be disclosed.

17 Brecknell St, The Range

  • Three bedrooms, two bathrooms in house
  • Two-bedroom granny flat with bathroom
  • Renovated to modern standards
  • Garage underneath with good legal height
  • 1017sq m house on corner block
  • Wood fireplace, timber floors and high ceilings
  • Pool with entertaining areas
  • Open house today, 12.15-12.45pm
  • Auction August 24, 2.30pm
  • Phone Todd on 0411038 597 or Brittany on 0447 724 114
