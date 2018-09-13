HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Run your business from home

199 Honour St, Frenchville, this home and office complex has seen a long succession of successful businesses and could yours next.

A FRENCHVILLE home and office complex is being featured as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide house of the week.

The property, which is now for sale through LJ Hooker Rockhampton, has had a long history of a succession of businesses.

The six bedroom residence with a separate office complex has been owned and occupied by four well known successful Rockhampton businesses.

Garnet Lincoln designed and built the complex around the early 1970s for his young family to live in while he worked on site at his surveying business, Garnet Lincoln and Associates.

The next three businesses to own the complex, living and conducting their businesses on site, were Van Lathan Constructions, Jeff James Constructions and the current owners Bill and Dianne Ouston who traded as Roadtest, a Geo Technical Engineering and Testing Company.

Six bedroom, two bathroom, four car accommodation

Large detached office complex with six offices, reception area, common working area and a large kitchen/lunch room, plus a shed

Internal courtyard with pool

Contact Brian Geaney to inpsect today on 0407 123 987

More recently the complex has been the address for the well respected building design company, Rockhampton Drafting Services and the engineering consultants, STA Consulting Engineers.

With RDS having relocated to the coast, an opportunity exists for a new business to create their own success story at this unique property.

The house is very spacious with 350m2 inside area plus an additional 137m2 external area.

There is a very large lounge and formal dining area, plus a kitchen and casual eating area together.

The kitchen has a light blue feature with plenty of storage.

With six bedrooms, the main bedroom is complete with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

The other bedrooms and bathroom are on the next level due to its split level design.

Many rooms open to an internal courtyard with established garden areas.

An interesting design aspect is a very large room of 7 x 6.9 metres, with powder room, that could be used as a pool room/entertaining area or a separate private living area.

The office, which is separate to the house has an area of 148m2.

It is fully air conditioned with five private offices plus reception & waiting room, a big central work area, and a staff and kitchen area.

To add to all this we have a swimming pool, double lock up garage, two carports and a two bay shed.

There is also plenty of car parking on site.

Total land area is 1996m2 or 1/2 acre on three titles.

It located at 199 Honour Street on the corner of French Ave.