HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Spring into massive family home

SO SPACIOUS: With five massive bedrooms and three bathrooms, 100 Springfield Drive is the perfect house for a family as there is plenty of room to grow. Mr Real Estate

MODERN and traditional is the style of the Morning Bulletin's House of the Week today.

As a preview for the real estate guide in tomorrow's paper, 100 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens, listed by Jason Rayner of Mr Real Estate, is featured.

The 370 sq m brick home is located in the Hillside estate, an older area of the growing suburb.

100 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms

9ft ceilings and fully air conditioned

1.029m2 block with side access

High garage, three car spaces

Priced at $725,000

Phone Jason Rayner on 0422 390 391

It was built by GJs builders, who were well known in their heyday.

The home has five massive bedrooms, two of which have ensuites, along with a main bathroom.

The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe, with entries behind the midway wall in the room, breaking up the zone.

The ensuite itself has a large shower with a long benchtop for his and her sinks

The kitchen is also huge, accented by the nine-foot high ceilings, and overlooks the dining area and family area.

The varnished wooden cupboards are the main feature of the kitchen, along with a double-door spacious pantry, plenty of wide drawers, a fitted oven and separate stainless-steel rangehood and a side breakfast bar.

There is also a main lounge with entry and a games/media room.

The home is fully air conditioned and has ceiling fans, and there's a mixture of carpet and tiles flooring.

Outside is a shed with plenty of space for tools or a workshop.

The garage is extra high to allow for a big car or caravan.

There is also an undercover patio area to sit outside in and enjoy the cool out of the sun.

At the front is also another paved area with views of the garden and the vacant land.

A garden has been established through pebbled areas, along with a rock wall at the back, and would only take minimal maintenance, along with the fresh green lawn.

