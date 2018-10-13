Menu
KING OF THE HILL: 30 Thornhill St Bundaberg North is priced at $650,000.
Property

Stunning modern Queenslander for $650,000

Katie Hall
by
12th Oct 2018 10:22 AM
IMAGINE waking up every morning, looking out of the window and seeing lush gardens and sloping green fields.

When you look out of the windows of 30 Thornhill St, Bundaberg North, you feel like the king of the hill.

The modern Queenslander has charm and modern appeal to spare, with the hill top family home featuring large living spaces - perfect for a growing family or regular entertainer.

 

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is priced at $650,000 in a suburb with houses Synergy Property Specialists selling agent Sonia Hancock says fetch in the millions.

"It is a beautiful, modern-built Queenslander that has been recently fully renovated with a new kitchen and a new bathroom," Ms Hancock said.

"It's got really big verandahs that wrap around the house, and fresh breezes come through across the open hills, and there is only one neighbour.

"The house is only three minutes to town and sits on an acre of land."

The Hampton-style kitchen features new appliances and polished, hardwood floors.

Nature lovers and green thumbs alike will rejoice over the location of the newly renovated home, situated directly across from Fairymead House and Botanic Gardens.

"It has a brand new kitchen and bathroom upstairs, and is newly renovated downstairs to include an additional lounge room for kids," Ms Hancock said.

house of the week north bundaberg property real estate
Bundaberg News Mail

