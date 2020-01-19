House of the week: Tanby’s ‘mini resort’

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 2 Trade Wind Drive, Tanby is a beautiful property.

A RARE chance at luxury living has presented itself at 2 Trade Wind Drive in Tanby only due to the owner’s decision to “reluctantly downsize”.

Nestled on a 4000 sq m block The Morning Bulletin’s House of the Week, with a $1.59M price tag would be right at home in the Beverly Hills.

Co-agent Kevin Doolan from Professionals Emu Park said it was the best house he’d managed during his 40 years in the real estate game.

“It’s like a mini resort,” he said.

He said there had already been plenty of interest in the property which he believed would best suit a family or farmers looking to make the move to the coast.

Mr Doolan said Tanby was an emerging suburb, close to amenities and fully serviced by school buses.

“It’s a popular area with plenty of privacy,” he said.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence is laden with contemporary glass works, and a water fountain centred between two twisted, polished concrete feature columns – and you are only at the front door.

The residence boasts a large private lounge room, fully-equipped and furnished grand theatre/media room to submerge your senses in with audiovisual surround sound and projector system.

The large kitchen, with two gas cooktops, two ovens, Caesarstone benchtops, coloured acrylic/glass splashbacks, LED feature lighting, and walk-in pantry with sensor lighting makes cooking a breeze.

The master bedroom, with the wall-mounted TV/stereo system, is accompanied by an “ultimate bathing experience” in the ensuite featuring a tri-shower head system and porcelain tiles to ceiling.

A double lock up garage with seamless flooring also provides two-way access from the pool area if required.

Perhaps the main showpiece of the Tanby property is the dining/pool area featuring frameless glass panel fencing, 150,000L concrete pool and spa, outdoor shower, and detached pool house with eight-seat dining setting, wall-mounted TV/stereo system, woodfire pizza oven and full fire brick porilla grill.

Saturday nights will be amazing as you relax overlooking the contemporary-style pool with waterfall and LED feature lighting. Surrounded by lush, tranquil gardens, featuring established pandanus trees and a variety of succulents, you and your friends will instantly feel a million miles away in a tropical resort.

The large property hosts a one-bedroom self-contained villa, perfect for a home business or visitors.

The property is managed by Professionals Emu Park in conjunction with Ruralco Property – SBB Real Estate.

2 TRADE WIND DRIVE FEATURES AND INCLUSIONS:

• Fujitsu cassette airconditioning throughout

Backup generator system

22 panel 5kw Solar Panel system

3 phase power

­• Gas HWS