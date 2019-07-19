HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 'There is nothing else like it.'

102 Nielsen Avenue Glenlee is up for sale for the first time in years and it can be yours for $1.6 million.

102 Nielsen Avenue Glenlee is up for sale for the first time in years and it can be yours for $1.6 million. Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate

SET on a beautiful 46-acres (18.5ha), 102 Nielsen Ave, Glenlee has a lot to offer potential buyers.

The luxurious country home is set on picturesque flat land just 15 minutes north of Rockhampton and a short drive to shops and other amenities in Parkhurst.

From the moment you enter this spacious property it feels like home.

This property is a dream for country living with a stunning colonial main residence with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a recently renovated kitchen.

Listing agent Janece Jones says there is nothing else like this property in the region. Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate

A secondary residence comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge entertainment space that flows onto the outdoor pool space.

The manicured gardens provide a serene entry to the country-styled home, and with recent renovations you are able to appreciate the quality, charm and character of this beautiful property.

Listing agent Janece Jones says potential buyers would be hard pressed to find a property like this one in the region.

"There is nothing else like it,” she said.

"It is amazing and so private. You have plenty of space between neighbours and it has been recently renovated. You could do anything you wanted there, it has so much space.”

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Sales Consultant Janece Jones says southern investor interest is growing again in Rockhampton. Contributed

With beautifully polished floors throughout the home, which has recently been repainted, the feel is warm and welcoming.

The property has access to town water and bore water as well as a good sized dam.

Complete with a large machinery shed, eight stables, a round yard and a 60 x 20 metre dressage arena.

Each paddock has water access through troughs, as do each of the stables.

The home hasn't changed owners in years and you don't want to miss your chance at owning this unique and beautiful country home.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate is hold an open home at the property this Saturday from 12pm to 12:30pm.

Have a look through the gallery and check out this beautiful home.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Dare to Dream