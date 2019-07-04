House of the Week: These ocean views are part of the deal!

BY THE SEA: An aerial image of the Cooee Bay area where the property is located (13 Ocean Parade). INSET: Esme Coren from Yeppoon Real Estate.

BY THE SEA: An aerial image of the Cooee Bay area where the property is located (13 Ocean Parade). INSET: Esme Coren from Yeppoon Real Estate. Yeppoon Real Estate

WAKING up to breathtaking views and a panoramic ocean sunrise, you wouldn't ever want to leave 13 Ocean Parade at Cooee Bay if it became your new home.

Yes it's all about location, location, location - but this property has a lot going for it on its own. With a land size of 405sq m, a balcony and two open car spaces among the property's features, there's no question anyone would want this seachange for the right price.

Last sold three years ago for $710,000, the property has been been listed for rent since the last purchase. This split-level home offers a spacious front yard which reaches the ocean's edge. If you're interested, contact Esme or Claudia from Yeppoon Real Estate to book your personal inspection, and offers prior to the auction will be considered.

Principal of Yeppoon Real Estate, Esme Coren said you wouldn't be disturbed by traffic or passers by which added value.

"Locations that offer front row seats to a panoramic ocean view are infinitely rare and very precious to live a life by the seaside,” she said. "Compared to Australian beach front property prices, we are so lucky in Yeppoon that you can live so close to the beach front for still an affordable price tag.

"We have already experienced an overwhelming response from buyers eager to snap up this Ocean Parade gem...the owner will consider offers prior to auction.”

An open house will be held on Saturday from 12.45pm before an auction on July 27.

Head along if you want to grab the keys to this abode, sipping champagne on the alfresco undercover deck while you take a look at Yeppoon's CBD.

