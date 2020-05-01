HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Timeless adode ticks every box

HOT PROPERTY: 23 West Street, The Range features as the sought-after House of the Week.

DESCRIBED as an elegant and timeless Queenslander, this 5-bedroom abode combines both modern living and practicality.

The solar-powered property spans over two generous levels to offer a sizeable family home featuring light oak timber floors.

LJ Hooker real estate agent and auctioneer Trent Neven said 23 West Street, The Range would likely sell quickly with its asking price of $679,000.

“I think it’s pretty good value for the money it’s at now, so I wouldn’t expect that we’ll have too many issues selling it for in and around that price - particularly with what the property has to offer and its location,” he said.

On the lower level, three bedrooms, including the master suite with walk-in robe, share the generous main entryway to this home.

Featuring an ensuite – twin sinks, marbled tiling and double shower – the master bedroom unites both comfort and pleasure as glass doors open to an outdoor entertainment area. A family bathroom sits at the edge of an adjoining living space and laundry, “perfect from a family perspective”, Mr Neven said.

“You can be in that lounge room and still overlook the backyard, pool and patio. It makes for a great use of space.”

The property also offers ample storage space and airconditioning throughout.

Upstairs, two bedrooms attach to a third ­bathrooms, as well as an open plan lounge and dining area featuring a charming fireplace.

A timeless white cupboard and timber-lined kitchen equipped with full Butler’s Pantry, generous storage and benchspace sits adjacent.

While muted interiors exude a warmth and rustic elegance, the backdrop of Rockhampton’s mountaintops from both the kitchen and rear balcony proves equally pleasing.

Mr Neven said the property’s open plan design delivered the ultimate entertaining opportunity.

Below the almost 8m wide deck awaits a crystal blue pool. fit with its own water feature. A storage shed and landscaped gardens and lawn enclose it.

Mr Neven said the house offered a bit of everything.

“It’s a really good package deal, it’s got everything - bedrooms, backyards, plus the extras. It’s also in a really good spot. I think from a family perspective it ticks all the boxes.”

To arrange a private inspection, contact Trent Never on 0407 597 303.