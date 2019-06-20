HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Views of Mt Archer, city

The kitchen includes top of the line appliances and overlooks the deck with the incredible views through the glass walls.

ENJOY views of the hills of Mount Archer and the city through the glass walls from the comfort of your home at 66 Forbes Ave, Frenchville.

This property is featured as this week's House of the Week for The Weekend Bulletin Real Estate Guide.

The architecturally designed home, built around 1995, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three car garage.

The main suite has a large ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and best of all - a private covered deck that overlooks the pool and more views.

From the moment you walk inside you will be greeted with stunning views from the living areas.

At the entry lies a classic foyer, leading to a large open plan living area with the dining room and large family room.

The living area takes you through to the timber deck when you can sit down and relax, taking in the atmosphere.

There is also a separate spacious formal lounge/theatre room.

Back inside, you will be pleasantly surprised with the kitchen.

With top of the line quality appliances, there is a five burner cook top, AEG stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

There is a large, long kitchen bench which looks out to the glass windows and walls.

You will also find lots of cupboard space in the laundry.

The whole home is air-conditioned and there is Crimsafe security screening on all the windows and doors.

The high ceilings accentuate the size of the home and uses of space.

69 FORBES AVE, FRENCHVILLE

Four bedroom, three bathroom

Full glass walls

In ground pool

Timber deck

Panoramic views of Mt Archer and city

2, 472m block

Priced at $599,000

Open houses this Saturday, 2-2.30pm

Phone Kas Woch on 0403 050 522

The home has been well designed and offers low maintenance.

The three-bay garage has an electric lift door and seamless flooring and a third toilet and bathroom.

Outside, the yard is fully fenced and on the roof lies a 5.5KVA solar power system.

There is also a salt water in-ground pool overlooking the mountains.

A pebble cemented driveway leads the path to the house, surrounded by a well manicured grass and maintained gardens.

Forbes Ave is a highly sought after area in the established part of Frenchville and is a quiet lifestyle with the street being a cul-de-sac.

Check out this property and more in Saturday's edition of The Weekend Bulletin's Real Estate Guide.